More Showers/Storms for Weekend

Get outside this evening and enjoy the very warm weather we have which will last a few more hours. High temperatures made it into the upper 70s for most of today especially in southern and western KY. More changes lie ahead for the weekend as we have another low pressure returning which will heighten our rain and even thunderstorm chances. The SPC has the deep south under a moderate risk for severe weather while only western KY is under a marginal risk.

Tomorrow, the marginal risk will shift to cover the eastern half of the Commonwealth. As a rather large low pressure spins and moves through the US, we will see rain chances increasing for by mid morning Saturday and last through a good chunk of the day. The best chance to hear some thunder or see the wind really pick up will be mid afternoon. As the cold front transitions through Kentucky, a few more showers should hang around until late evening. Sunday looks drier, but cooler, as we will see a high pressure sit south of us. Sunshine will return with high temperatures only reaching the mid 60s. Next week gets a bit cooler again. The high temperature trend will begin with the low 70s Monday then shift to the low 60s and even 50s through the rest of the week.