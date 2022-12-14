Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

More soaking rain coming tonight

Drier, still mild Thursday
319344543_484349727134759_2466959167897104830_n.jpg
wlex
319344543_484349727134759_2466959167897104830_n.jpg
318788684_848068146500505_5439969123043439332_n.jpg
319346108_5340736412698016_8223463852692112984_n.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 15:12:51-05

The first couple of days this work week were uneventful and even nice, but last night into today it's been a different story with steady and soaking rains. Totals have been between half and one inch for most with Lexington almost receiving one inch and we have more to go tonight as the low pressure comes through. The wind will pick up with the rain so these will be soaking and gusty showers. Wind gusts may be up to 35 mph overnight and into tomorrow. A few rumbles of thunder are also a possibility, but the severe action remains much farther south of Kentucky.

Post cold front, temperatures will remain in the low 50s for Thursday, but we'll get some sunshine out of the mix. After tomorrow, big changes are coming. The high temperature trend will fall from the 50s to the 30s by Friday and that's only the start of the cold. A large area of Arctic air is setting up near Alaska now and will be falling south into the lower 50s very soon. Instead of highs in the 40s (normal), several weather models suggest we will experience highs in the teens to 20s and lows in the single digits as we move closer to Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community