More soaking rain overnight

After just a cloudy and drizzly day, we have more soaking rain that will be falling overnight and into very early Thursday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for our southern and southeastern KY counties until 7 am Thursday. Not a ton of rain will fall with this round, but the ground is already saturated so there is nowhere for the new rain to go. Remember to NEVER drive through a flooded road! We will turn drier into the day tomorrow, but also colder. Friday is looking nice and sunny as we warm up a little bit, then we will track another bigger rain-maker for the weekend. Over the next 7 days we could see as much as another 3 to 5 inches of rain! Stay weather aware.