More spring-like this week

The weekend is wrapping up on a nice note as we've seen full sunshine today and warming temperatures. As we transition into yet another work week, we have more spring-like weather on the horizon. Tonight will be frigid with lows in the low 20s, but we will warm up pretty quickly on Monday to the low 50s. That should continue to melt any snow still hanging around. The temperature trend will continue to warm through much of this week with highs in the 50s to low 60s as we keep mainly dry. The next chance for rain will not be until Thursday as a system passes sending us a few showers. We will dry out, again, by the weekend and keep above average into late February.