More steamy/stormy weather

Our weather pattern continues to remain very tropical with high and oppressive dew point temperatures and air temperatures well into the low 90s. Heat index values have been up near 100 degrees for the 4th day in a row making for a work week of strong heat and humidity. We do have a break coming soon with the passing of a cold front, but it is going to take it's slow time completely moving through our area. So for this evening, we are still expecting scattered thunderstorms and heavy rains especially in southern KY. A slight risk for severe weather is over the Lakes region and western KY with a marginal risk for Lexington. The main threat remain the same as the past few days: strong to damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain plus frequent lightning. Needed is a good possibility for the next 2 days.

Tonight, we'll quiet down again as most nights and stay warm. Friday brings a couple of rounds of rain and storms with one final push of this unsettled weather late in the evening. Saturday will still hold the leftover showers, but the worst will be done and then we'll slowly clear out. Sunday will bring much more sun and no storms. The temperature trend will remain in the low 90s through Friday, then a quick drop to the low/mid 80s for the weekend. We return to the low 90s again next week.