Action Ramps Back Up for Weekend

We have calmed down this Friday and most of the state is even seeing some sunshine this afternoon, but things are quite a bit cooler. It feels like spring outside, and we have more spring-like weather coming up this weekend. First, we have sunshine expected to start our Saturday and that will send our temperatures soaring into the low to mid 70s for highs! That will feel nice, but the warmth also brings yet another shot at seeing some strong thunderstorms into Saturday night.

The SPC has placed the western half of Kentucky under a Slight Risk for severe weather which includes Taylor, Adair, Russell and Wayne counties. The rest of the state is under a Marginal Risk. The Enhanced Risk is over west Tennessee and northern Mississippi. The time frame for strong thunderstorms and very heavy rain will likely be after 11 pm and last through 6 am Sunday. The main threats at this time look to be damaging winds again, but a spin-up tornado can't be ruled out. Sunday will continue with some showery activity through the morning then giving way to some sky-clearing for the afternoon and evening. That will lead us to nicer, but cooler weather for Monday with a fluctuation of temperatures through the whole week.