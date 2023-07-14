Watch Now
More storms likely through Saturday

Half of the weekend is dry
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 14, 2023
It's a steamy start to the weekend and Friday evening is mostly sunny and nice, but we are going to see changes for Saturday. Our next low pressure will arrive just in time for the first half of the weekend. Scattered heavy showers and some thunder will be around throughout much of the day tomorrow. Rain totals could quickly reach one inch or over especially with multiple showers coming through. Keep the umbrella around and an eye out for the potential for a strong storm or two. Our viewing area is under a Marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow with high winds as the main threat again. High temperatures will be a bit cooler because of the clouds and rain...in the low 80s.

Sunday is much nicer as a weak high pressure slides in. This will keep us mainly dry, though a very stray shower is still possible. With the sun and dry weather, temperatures will shoot back up into the upper 80s/90 degrees on Sunday and that will set the stage for the heat and humidity through the rest of the work week.

