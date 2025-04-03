More storms likely today

Watch Now
After an active overnight period, we still have thunderstorms around to start our Thursday and have the chance to see more through the day. Another slight risk for severe storms exists over most of our viewing area with the threat for more strong to damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat is lower, but still not zero. Also, periods of heavy rain will continue through the remainder of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Rain totals still look to be between 4 and 6 inches for central KY and much less in southeastern KY. A Flood Watch is still in effect until Sunday. Once we get past the active weather this weekend, we will quiet down and cool off to the 50s for high temperatures next week.

