More storms possible Sunday afternoon/evening

Stay weather aware today, especially this afternoon and evening. More isolated showers and severe storms are possible later today with damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain as the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Within the past 24 hours, many areas throughout Central Kentucky picked up over an inch of rain. Expect even more rain and possible flooding throughout the day today.

Our temperatures will also be turning up this afternoon. We will climb back to the mid 80s today but it will be muggy and humid out. This will help fuel the storms later on today/evening. After a weak cold front moves through today, Monday will be slightly cooler and a little bit drier, but some isolated showers and storm chances will still be possible. The 4th is trending drier, but an isolated shower chance is still possible.

Have a great day and stay weather aware!