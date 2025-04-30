More strong storms around Thursday

We continue the rain and thunder action across the Bluegrass today as several heavy showers have already fallen and will likely continue through the evening. A mostly cloudy night is ahead of us with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be another warm day as we climb right back up to around 80 degrees or so. With the warmth comes another round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. The entire state will be under a Slight Risk for severe storms with the main threat being high winds, but hail and heavy rain are also possible within any cell. As we move into Oaks Day, it will be a similar situation with more storms around. Even Derby Day holds the chance for rain along with cooler temperatures (mid 60s). Once this active pattern shifts east, we'll see some more sun, dry weather and temperatures in the 70s next week. Stay weather aware!