More Summer Days To Go

It's been a terrific summer Saturday across the Bluegrass with much heat plus humidity and sunshine. Only a couple of our counties have seen any rain today and those are in southern KY mainly along the KY/TN line. Aside from these isolated showers, our area will remain dry for the rest of the evening. High temperatures have gotten into the mid and upper 80s and we're looking for even hotter days ahead. Tomorrow will bring the heat and a bit more humidity to the region as we sit under a high pressure. This high will keep us mainly dry, but also moisture flowing from the southwest making it feel hotter than the thermometer says it is. Highs for Sunday will be well into the upper 80s, and it's likely a few of us will reach 90 degrees.

The hot trend keeps rolling as we move into early week. Monday through Wednesday look to hold high temperatures at 90 degrees or above. Heat index values should sit in the low to mid 90s like a couple of weeks ago. Rain chances will remain minimal through early week then increase toward late week as our high pressure breaks down. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances remain in place until next weekend.