More sun this Saturday

Our weekend ahead looks to be decent, especially today, but it's certainly feeling more like the holiday season with temperatures much cooler than the past few weeks. We will see sun today and warm to the upper 40s. A spot or two may hit 50 degrees. Tonight, clouds will increase and we will see a good chance for rain showers off and on throughout your Sunday. It will not be a washout, but you will want the umbrella around for much of the day. Rain totals will not be impressive, maybe up to two tenths of an inch, but we will take whatever we can get as we are still in a drought. Beyond Sunday, the cold front will do its job and drop us into Monday. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s Monday and 40 degrees Tuesday. Much of next week looks dry with a slight warm-up before more rain next weekend.