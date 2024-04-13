More sun to come

What a beautiful Saturday we've had and we get another shot at great sun tomorrow. Sunday will also come with much more heat as temperatures roll up into the mid to upper 70s, but it will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph. We are going to stay dry and keep the warm trend going through early work week. Afternoon highs will sit in the upper 70s through Tuesday then start to fall off once again as rain and storms return to the Commonwealth. Chances for showers and storms will ramp up by midweek then again on Friday. After a nice warm stretch, we will return to more cool weather by the end of the week and next weekend.