More sunny days ahead

After the active weekend, our work week so far has been nice, quiet and mostly sunny. Though the clouds have increased this afternoon, we have mostly remained calm. A couple of showers have tried to push into northern KY, but the dry air is winning out. We will remain dry overnight with some sky-clearing and this could lead to the development of patchy fog for Thursday morning. Once the fog clears, we have more sunshine for the day and temperatures will warm into the low/mid 70s. A warming trend is on the way as we roll back up to the upper 70s (normal) to the low 80s into the weekend. Along with the warm-up comes a chance for showers or a thunderstorm returning especially Sunday. A few shower chances look to linger into next work week as well.