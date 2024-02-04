More sunshine ahead

The weekend, thus far, has been a nice one if you like spring weather. Temperatures have pressed into the mid 50s for most and we are looking at a similar day tomorrow. The winds have picked up just a bit so that has added a chill to the air. You can expect winds to be up around 10 to 15 mph tomorrow. Highs for Sunday afternoon should sit in the mid 50s again. A very slight cool-down comes in for early week as we dip to the low 50s, but we keep the dry weather around and even much sunshine. We will warm all the way to around 60 degrees by Thursday and this extra burst of warmth will be a precursor to some rain moving in for Friday and next weekend. Enjoy the nice weather while it is here!