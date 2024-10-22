More sunshine and above average temperatures

Happy Tuesday! We soared above average when it came to our temperatures today, and we expect the same for tomorrow. Highs reached the low 80s for some today, nearly 15 degrees above normal! Overnight we cool to the 40s, climbing to the upper 70s again Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will push through late on Wednesday, it won't bring any rain but it will cool us to the mid 60s for Thursday. We warm right back up the upper 70s on Friday before another front moves through cooling us down a few degrees for the weekend!

Have a great evening!