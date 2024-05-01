More sunshine and warmth Thursday

Happy Wednesday! We are continuing to feel the heat over the next few days with more sunshine on the way for your Thursday afternoon. Highs will get close to the upper 80s! Friday morning we see some storm and rain chances. It won't rain all day for the Kentucky Oaks, but isolated storms and showers are expected. Derby day looks slightly better, but we'll still need to watch for scattered showers and t-showers on Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday and top out around 80° Sunday.

Have a great evening!

