More thunderstorms incoming

The heat has been strong today! Along with the heat/humidity, we've also seen several showers and thunderstorms and this action will likely carry over into the nighttime stretch too. Expect to see some rain showers with thunder tonight and then return on Sunday. Not everyone will get rain, but those that do could see it on the heavy side. Winds in these storms may also push severe limits (60 mph). This same weather trend will continue into next work week as well as not much change will occur. The temperature trend doesn't move much either. Highs will push into the low 90s for Tuesday through Thursday with quite a tropical feel (high humidity). This typical July weather pattern will linger through and into next weekend.