More Ups and Downs of December

What a wonderful past couple of weather days we've gotten to enjoy here in Kentucky. December usually doesn't begin with the 70s but that's what we've seen today in southern KY. No records were broken yesterday or today, but London's high warmest December 3rd was 77° back in 1982...the same year Lexington hit 75°. Today, Lexington only got to the mid 60s but we had less wind so it felt wonderful. As we move into another weekend, we do have some changes coming back. For one, we'll start with some clouds in southern KY in the morning before seeing sun later in the day. Most models keep us dry, but there's the slightest chance of a stray sprinkle early in the day. The rest of Saturday looks fine, but cooler...highs in the mid 50s. The weather will be great for the Lexington Christmas parade!

Prepare the umbrellas for Sunday as our next weather-maker comes in by the evening. Most of the rain will hold off at least until the afternoon and some of the showers could be soaking at times. The cold front will send the rain to us overnight and into Monday morning before drying later in the day. Our temperature trend will also be a bit whiplash-ish as we go from the 60s Sunday down to the 40s and 50s most of next week. More rain will also accompany the cooler air throughout the week.