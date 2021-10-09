More Warm Days to Come

Our weekend weather couldn't be a whole lot better than what we have seen today, but tomorrow will give us a run for our money as even more sunshine is set to return. Overnight, there shouldn't be as much fog, or any, so Sunday will be able to start with sun and a few clouds. Temperatures will rise a bit warmer than today, back into the low 80s and we'll bounce around between the upper 70s and low 80s most of next week.

There is not much in the way of leaf color change because we have just been too warm, but there is hope in sight for some more fall-like temperatures working their way back in toward next weekend. A mostly dry stretch of weather will stick around through early week with the exception of a stray shower possible Monday night into Tuesday. A stronger cold front will push in toward late week sending us rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm for late Thursday through early Saturday. In the wake of this front, we'll begin to feel more like fall with temperatures dropping to the mid 60s for next weekend. Beyond that, it could stay on the cooler side.