More wet weather ahead

Scattered light rain showers have been around today, will continue tonight and even throughout our Sunday as well. We haven't seen much, if any, sunshine today and tomorrow looks about the same. After we wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s with hopefully dry grounds Sunday morning, we'll see rain and even a few thunderstorms possible into the afternoon keeping us active for the remainder of the weekend. The start of the work week doesn't look better either as temperatures will stay cool...in the 50s...with more showers possible. We finally look forward to some drier weather toward mid week with temperatures slowly warming up and the sun returning. Wednesday looks to be nice. Late week, we watch another system come into Kentucky which may have an impact on Oaks and Derby weekend.