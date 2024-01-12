More Wind and Rain Friday

Another potent winter storm will rip through early this weekend with near blizzard conditions across the Great Lakes, severe storms south and Kentucky caught in the middle with quite a bit of wind and rain. Stay weather aware! A strong south/southwest wind will crank up Friday with gusts as high as 45 to 55+ mph. A wind advisory is in effect with a high wind warning out for western Kentucky and at higher elevations of two of our southeastern mountain counties. Isolated damaging wind gusts and power outages are possible. Expect widespread, soaking rain Friday morning with more showery precipitation later in the day, a few strong storms are in the mix as well. As colder air filters in overnight we'll switch over to scattered snow showers with minor/light accumulation possible in spots. Our first deep freeze of the season is still inbound early next week as Arctic air overwhelms the Commonwealth. Watch for snow showers MLK day into Tuesday.

