Happy Sunday! We had a nice soaking overnight with rain totals reaching over half an inch in some areas! The rain will continue until late morning with cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. We will climb to the low 50s this afternoon with big changes moving in for Monday! A cold front sweeps in and we cool down to the upper 30s/low 40s with some snow chances in the evening! We don't stay cool for too long. We warm back up to the 50s by the middle of the week.

Have a great day!