Mostly dry and nice for Friday

After an unsettled start to our Thursday, things have calmed down a little this afternoon and evening. A very stray shower is possible before sundown. Beyond that, we will see a partly cloudy sky with some patchy fog possible overnight. For Friday, I think it will be a nice day. Temperatures will be just a touch warmer than today (mid 80s) with a mix of sun and clouds. A couple of weather models say a few showers are possible especially in the afternoon. The same goes for Saturday as we start dry, but could see isolated thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days as we keep fully dry and even a touch cooler again. The lower 80s will stick around for Monday too. Most of next week looks quiet and warm.