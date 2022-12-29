Mostly dry end to the work week

What a wild past 7 days it has been from receiving snow and one of the coldest Christmases on record to well-above average temperatures yesterday and today. Highs made it into the mid 60s today in Lexington! Tonight the clouds are back in and will linger keeping our lows from dipping too low.

For Friday, a low pressure will begin to enter the Ohio Valley but the rain will keep west of us through the day. It's not until Friday night through Saturday that we pick up some soaking rains again. Friday's highs should reach the low to mid 60s again. New Years Eve will be the day to have the umbrella around. Eventually the rain will wrap up in the afternoon and then we turn dry in time for any late night holiday plans.

New Years Day will be pretty nice with some sunshine and highs back in the low 60s. Monday and Tuesday could give record high temperatures a run for their money with the mid 60s expected. Enjoy the warmth, because a bit of winter returns after a cold front later in the week.