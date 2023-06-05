Mostly dry first half of the week

Happy Monday! The start of the work week will still be warm, but cooler in comparison to the hot weekend we had! Highs will reach the mid/upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies as we sit under the effects of high pressure. But, we are dealing with a bit of a haze as smoke from wildfires in Canada gets pushed into the Mississippi Valley regions. The rest of the week we cool down a bit as a cold front approaches Tues/Wed. We will cool to the upper 70s by mid-week with only slight rain/storm chances on Wednesday. The rest of the week we will remain mostly dry, sunny and start to warm back up to the mid-80s for the weekend. Another rain/storm chance approaches for the end of the weekend.

Have a great day!