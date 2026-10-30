Mostly dry and pleasant for Halloween

Our Halloween and Breeders' Cup weekend still looks on track to remain mostly dry and mild as the rain should stay away at least for Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s most of the day before reaching the low 70s for an afternoon high. A stray sprinkle is possible, but Trick-or-Treating time looks pleasant. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end late Saturday night. Sunday will keep the clouds in place as temperatures only reach the upper 60s for highs. The better rain chance is on Sunday, but it is still not a high chance. A few showers may move in later in the day Sunday and linger into the start of the new work week. Overall, we will be trending a bit cooler next week as we see slightly more unsettled weather coming in and this means more shots at rain.