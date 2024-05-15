Mostly dry Thursday

Our gloomy and damp midweek day will continue with a few more showers this evening before we attempt to dry a little tonight. Your Thursday looks nicer as we get some sun back with a few clouds and temperatures take off to the upper 70s. Most of the day is dry, but showers may roll in later in the evening, last into the night and on into the end of the work week.

Friday will be quite wet and active again with rounds of showers and some thunderstorms, too. The action will likely continue on into the coming weekend with showers and storms around. We will be watching the potential for training storms which could lead to flooding issues. It won't be long before we start to see big warmth move back in. Early next week looks very warm...in the mid 80s.