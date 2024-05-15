Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Mostly dry Thursday

Heavy rain returns Friday
440603165_853155883304532_2452682239721755433_n.jpg
wlex
440603165_853155883304532_2452682239721755433_n.jpg
441475235_962278835371193_2669416558545392107_n.jpg
Posted at 2:45 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 14:45:19-04

Our gloomy and damp midweek day will continue with a few more showers this evening before we attempt to dry a little tonight. Your Thursday looks nicer as we get some sun back with a few clouds and temperatures take off to the upper 70s. Most of the day is dry, but showers may roll in later in the evening, last into the night and on into the end of the work week.

Friday will be quite wet and active again with rounds of showers and some thunderstorms, too. The action will likely continue on into the coming weekend with showers and storms around. We will be watching the potential for training storms which could lead to flooding issues. It won't be long before we start to see big warmth move back in. Early next week looks very warm...in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18