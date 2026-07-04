Mostly dry to end the 4th

This 4th of July has been a very warm one, but we are not as hot as yesterday. As we head on through the evening, we are looking at mostly dry and warm conditions for fireworks viewing. The rain looks to hold off for most. A very stray heavy shower is possible through late evening and tonight. For Sunday, the rain action becomes a bit more scattered especially in the afternoon as temperatures press into the upper 80s. Not everyone will see rain, but any place that does, the rain could be very heavy leading to very isolated high water. As a series of fronts move through, the next work week will remain unsettled with daily rain/storm chances. The good news is that temperatures will dip modestly to normal (mid 80s) and hang out there for at least a week.