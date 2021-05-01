Mostly Nice Sunday

What a glorious weather day across the entire Commonwealth especially over at Churchill Downs in Louisville. High temperatures were up into the mid 70s there, but we only made it to the low 70s here in the Bluegrass region. We remained fully dry with sunshine galore as well. Whether you won or lost on the race, you won with the weather! The rest of the weekend will still be nice, but we'll add more clouds for Sunday. Another rain-maker will be here just in time as we wrap up the weekend and roll into next work week.

Sunday overnight into Monday looks pretty sloppy with not only the chance for some heavy showers but also a thunderstorm or two. Monday will bring a slight risk for severe storms even which we will keep an eye on. The first several days of May will bring plenty of shower chances with temperatures dropping off too. We'll rest in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, then it's back to the 60s and potentially even the 50s for highs by late week/next weekend. As we push through May, frost chances will lessen, but there may be a couple of nights next week where we have to cover the tender plants yet again.