Mostly quiet rest of the weekend

After a wonderful thaw today, we're going to keep this trend going for the remainder of the weekend. A weak cold front will sweep through tonight/early tomorrow and that will add a few clouds to the sky for Sunday. There is even a small chance for a few rain or even snow showers in southern KY, otherwise we'll keep quiet for the rest of the weekend. High temperatures will rest in the low 40s Sunday then creep up to the mid/upper 40s by Tuesday. We might even get close to 50 degrees a time or two next week. Rain showers are possible late week into next weekend as we keep on the warm side.