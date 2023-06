Happy Sunday and Happy Father's Day! Today will a nice and warm afternoon with partly sunny skies. That smokey haze from wildfires in Canada will stick around today as well. Our highs will be in the mid/upper 80s this afternoon with the potential stray shower or two later tonight. The best chance for rain still looks to be on Monday and Tuesday, but even then, rain and storms will be scattered. We will stay in the 80s all throughout next week!

Have a great day!