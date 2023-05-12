Mother's Day weekend thunderstorms

Our work week is winding down with showers and thunderstorms around. What you see now is what you get through the whole Mother's Day weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, though many of these showers are not performing at the level originally thought which means we likely will only see more isolated showers and storms.

Some of these are expected to put down decent amounts of rain, but they will be more hit and miss. Several of us Kentuckians may see very little in the way of rain for the next three days. Sunday has a chance for severe activity, mostly in the evening/night time frame. Any storm we see in those hours have the capability of putting down heavy rain, small hail and strong winds so stay weather aware Sunday.

By Monday, much of the action will dwindle and that will lead us to a more quiet, calm stretch of weather into next week. Temperatures will rest around 80 degrees this weekend then fall off a bit into next week with highs in the mid 70s.