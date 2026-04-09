Moving toward a warm mid-April weekend

As we approach another end to the work week, we have some more nice weather in the pipeline. Temperatures, Friday, will begin in the low 50s before climbing to the mid 70s in the afternoon. We will start with plentiful sunshine, but see some clouds moving in later in the day as a cold front approaches. This front will bring at least a chance for a few showers in northern KY late Friday. As the rain line weakens, the chance for showers in Lexington drops off quickly. A stray shower may still be around through Friday night, but the weekend looks mostly dry. The overall weather trend looks to warm to the upper 70s/low 80s by Sunday and stay in the 80s through next week.