Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Much better-looking for the weekend

More sun and warmer temperatures
423903826_387697453882638_2333835203758462164_n.jpg
423568630_421933563531683_1740481104580868658_n.jpg
Posted at 5:21 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 17:27:50-05

It's been a very gray, gloomy Friday with mostly just light rain showers, but we will see some pretty welcomed changes into the weekend. Tonight still looks cloudy with drizzle and cool, but we will begin the warming trend into Saturday. Much of the day will be dry and we could even see some late day sky clearing as we top out in the upper 50s. Sunday is certainly the sunnier and warmer of the two weekend days. Other than some fog to kick off the day, we'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures pressing up toward 70 degrees!

Monday gets even warmer....back to the mid 70s and that spike of warmth will eventually shift some rain our direction for mid week. We should stay mild at least with temperatures in the 60s for most of the new work week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18