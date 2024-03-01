Much better-looking for the weekend

It's been a very gray, gloomy Friday with mostly just light rain showers, but we will see some pretty welcomed changes into the weekend. Tonight still looks cloudy with drizzle and cool, but we will begin the warming trend into Saturday. Much of the day will be dry and we could even see some late day sky clearing as we top out in the upper 50s. Sunday is certainly the sunnier and warmer of the two weekend days. Other than some fog to kick off the day, we'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures pressing up toward 70 degrees!

Monday gets even warmer....back to the mid 70s and that spike of warmth will eventually shift some rain our direction for mid week. We should stay mild at least with temperatures in the 60s for most of the new work week.