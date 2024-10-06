Much cooler air inbound

After a beautiful, but very warm weekend, we are headed toward a big cool-down as we move into the new work week. After the passing of a weak cold front this evening, we will see a few extra clouds and cooling temperatures into the night. Many will see the upper 40s tonight and even cooler through the week. Monday will bring back full sunshine with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s! That's going to be a good 15 degrees cooler than today's highs. The entire week will be sunny and dry. The temperature trend will grow steadily and reach the upper 70s by next weekend.