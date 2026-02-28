Much cooler for Sunday

Our weekend weather has been fantastic thus far, but a few changes are coming in. Clouds will increase tonight with a few sprinkles around. The air is dry, so much of the rain won't even reach the ground. Sunday will begin with those sprinkles then we should see partly sunny skies later in the day with temperatures only making it to the upper 40s (below normal again). Sunday night into Monday will bring the next wintry system complete with multiple types of precipitation. It will mostly be a rain event, but there might be times of slushy snow for I-64 and north. Eventually, as we warm, everything will change over to rain through the day Monday. Beyond that event, we'll see a big spring-like weather stretch with very warm temperatures plus multiple rounds of rain, even a few thunderstorms.