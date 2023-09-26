Much needed rain on the way

Watch Now
Posted at 2:09 PM, Sep 26, 2023
Happy Tuesday! Some rain chances are finally on the way! The rest of your evening will be quiet and warm, but tomorrow morning will be a much different story. Widespread rain and storms are possible throughout the morning hours, and continuing into the afternoon. Showers/storms will continue on and off through Thursday as well. We could see a few of these systems become strong to even severe so be sure to stay weather aware, as we are under a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

Have a great evening!

