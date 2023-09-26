Much needed rain on the way

Happy Tuesday! Some rain chances are finally on the way! The rest of your evening will be quiet and warm, but tomorrow morning will be a much different story. Widespread rain and storms are possible throughout the morning hours, and continuing into the afternoon. Showers/storms will continue on and off through Thursday as well. We could see a few of these systems become strong to even severe so be sure to stay weather aware, as we are under a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

Have a great evening!