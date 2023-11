Happy Sunday! A cool evening is ahead with lows in the upper 30s/low 40s on Monday morning. Cloud cover moves in over night and will stick around throughout the day on Monday with some light rain chances throughout the morning. Highs will still reach the upper 50s and warmer air moves in on Tuesday along with some widespread rain and even some storm chances. Cooler air returns Wednesday, cooling us back to the upper 40s/low 50s for Thanksgiving.

Have a great evening!