Much needed rain tomorrow

Happy Tuesday! We enjoyed a warm afternoon with highs in the low/mid 80s along with some hazy sunshine. That haze is due to wildfires in Canada, pushing smoke all the way to us here in Kentucky! Tonight, a cold front drops from the North, cooling us to the low 70s for Wednesday afternoon. Not only this, it brings in some much needed rain! The morning commute will be the wettest with widespread showers and thunderstorms possible, so be sure to be careful on the roads.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and those cool 70s will be forgotten by the weekend with highs in the mid/upper 80s! Our next rain chance will be at the end of the weekend.

Have a great day!