Much nicer, brighter Sunday

The cold front that brought us good soaking rains across Kentucky Friday and Saturday has left us and we have begun to dry. We are returning to a nicer, calmer weather pattern now that we are entering a new week. The sunshine will come back today with a few clouds mainly sticking to eastern KY most of the day. Rain chances are very low, but there is a small chance for a stray rain shower as the departing low sends a bit of moisture our way.

High temperatures will return to the mid 80s after a hiatus in the mid 70s yesterday. We will also continue to warm through the upcoming work week when sunshine will come into play more than rain and thunderstorms. There are small chances for rain showers midweek, otherwise it is a dry week ahead. The yards will probably need mowing after the rain we've received so you will have a good week to get that done.