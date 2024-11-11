Much nicer Veterans Day

Our weekend is wrapping up on quite the soggy note with many showers having fallen through the day. We will still see wet roads overnight with low temperatures in the mid 40s. For Monday, Veterans Day, we have a nice one ahead. We will see a lot of sunshine and dry weather as temperatures reach the mid 60s again. A weak and dry secondary cold front will glide in late tomorrow and that will help to drop temperatures a bit more into Tuesday. We will remain dry through Wednesday, but the chance for showers returns later in the week as the temperature trend will only bounce around slightly...between the upper 50s and mid 60s.