Much of the Same Weather Sunday

This weekend has been an active one so far from some heavy rain that moved through late this morning, to some heat getting storms popping up this afternoon and evening. We have gotten by with only a couple of warnings, one was flood related in Estill county and the other was in Morgan and Magoffin counties which was a Severe Thunderstorm. A Flash Flood Watch sits west of our area, mainly west of I-65. One to three inches of rain can be expected in the Commonwealth between now and Monday evening. We still have the potential to see more of these types of warnings through the remainder of our Saturday, but hopefully the storms behave. There is a good chance you will see some torrential downpours of rain from any storm that you see, plus the chance for frequent and intense lightning. A few strong wind gusts can't be ruled out either, but thankfully the tornado potential is very low.

If you think Sunday will be calmer, think again. Much of what we have experienced today we will see yet again tomorrow and probably on Monday too as this low pressure takes its time moving through the Ohio Valley. Each day will hold some sun as well which usually doesn't help matters because that gets the heat going, and storms love heat. Eventually, next week, we will calm down some and see lesser chances for storms by mid and late week, but keep the umbrellas around for the summer-time pop ups. High temperatures will remain in the 80s all week.