Multiple days of heat ahead

Now that the rain is said and done, we have some cloud-clearing and fog developing this morning. Heat will come back beginning today-upper 80s with clouds and sun. A ridge of high pressure is building strongly over the western half of the U.S. and we call this a heat dome meaning the high pressure causes sinking air which traps the heat and holds in on the surface. Temperatures in the west and Midwest will climb and stay in the low 100s over the next several days and as this dome of heat shifts east, we will begin to see the mid and upper 90s moving into Kentucky.

Humidity will also be on the rise and feeling tropical for the next couple of days at least. Prepare for the heat now by hydrating and staying hydrated this week. Heat Advisories are already showing up in western KY, but our viewing area is not included yet. The mid and upper 90s are expected Wednesday through Sunday at least with heat index values close or just over 100°. Rain will remain aloof for the next several days other than a small chance late Wednesday.