Multiple Good Days Ahead

It has been a pretty uneventful weekend thus far. We had one small or weak cold front come through the state earlier this morning and finished in southeastern KY by mid afternoon. Rain totals only equaled one tenth of an inch or less. Most saw just enough to wet the ground. Now that we are into the night, things will turn chilly again with the help of clearing clouds. Lows overnight will drop to the mid 40s. That means a chilly start to Sunday, but tomorrow will be better overall than today was. Expect plenty of sunshine or clear skies nearly all day.

As the sun heats things up, we'll be looking for high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, but by Monday we hit the upper 70s to 80 degrees. That will feel nice for a couple of days, then another very weak boundary will swing through southern Indiana and central KY, but there just won't be enough moisture to produce any rain. I am expecting everyone to stay dry, not only through early week, but through late week too. Temperatures will moderate a bit by midweek when we dip back into the mid 70s then the lower 70s by next weekend. The only thing that may be action-packed from a weather stand point this week is the growing hurricane far out in the Atlantic. We still have our eye on Sam as it moves northwest.