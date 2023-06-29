Watch Now
Multiple rounds of heavy rain, strong storms

Keeping active through the weekend
wlex
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 15:01:47-04

The weather today has been fairly quiet especially here in Lexington as we've been awaiting the chance for rain and storms. One complex stayed west of us and rolled through Bowling Green sparking several Severe Thunderstorm watches and warnings. Southern KY picked up a bit of rain, but not a lot. As we move into the night, we have the potential to see more rounds of showers and storms and a few of those could be heavy or strong.

Our viewing area is still under a Slight Risk for severe weather tonight and again tomorrow. Any storm that we do see has the potential for bringing in some torrential rain, large hail and damaging winds. The tornado chance is not zero, but stays low. If we do see training storms (one after another), that could lead to some flash flooding concerns. We are starting to come out of the drought, so more heavy rain could cause us to go in the direction of too much rain.

As we head into the holiday weekend, we not only see the chance for strong storms, but also an increase in heat and humidity. High temperatures should reach the low 90s Friday and Saturday and not much below that on Sunday. Even next work week will be a summer-y one with high temperatures in the upper 80s. We eventually see a quieter weather pattern set up for a few days through July 4th and midweek.

