Happy Wednesday! A beautiful evening ahead, with clear skies but chilly temperatures. We are looking at one more cold morning ahead with lows in the mid-20s. Another Freeze Warning is in place from midnight tonight until 10 am Thursday morning. We will warm up to the mid 50s by Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine to keep us feeling warm. By the weekend get ready for much more seasonal, and most importantly... warmer temps, in the mid 70s.

Have a great evening!