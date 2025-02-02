Near record warmth Monday

What a lovely weekend we are finishing up. We had a good amount of sun and flow from the south today which sent our highs into the low/mid 60s and tomorrow we get even warmer. This will be a nice dose of spring for us though we are technically still 6 weeks from it. Monday's high is expected to be 68 degrees with the record high holding at 70 degrees and it will be windy. The temperature trend will give us a sort of weather whiplash as we bounce back and forth from the 40s to 60s. The best day of this work week will be Monday, with rain and storms moving in Wednesday and Thursday, then temperatures fall back into the 40s by Friday. Next weekend is also looking a little more unsettled with rain showers and cooler temperatures.