Near record warmth to start the week

Happy Monday! We are in for a warm start to the week with near record highs! This afternoon, most of central Kentucky will reach the upper 60s, some may even hit low 70s. It will be a windy day as well, with winds up to 15-20mph. The temperatures dip a bit tomorrow thanks to a cold front tomorrow, dropping us to the 50s. Rain and storm chances ramp up on Wednesday and Thursday. We bounce around a bit with our temperatures as well, going from 50s to 60s to 40s throughout the week.

Have a great day!