Needed quiet weather for Sunday

After what has been a very devastating weather weekend so far, we have been fortunate to have some nice weather with sun today, but it has been windy. The remainder of the weekend will keep quiet as we get more sun back and less wind. Sunday should remain dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The start of the new work week will, unfortunately, bring back the potential for more rain and storms. The chance is small (as of now), but there is a chance we could see some more severe storms Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for about 4 more days before we see a big cool-down leading into Memorial Day weekend.